New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Friday and submitted a detailed letter outlining Andhra Pradesh's strategic role in advancing India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated the Union Government's initiatives, especially the launch of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which is pivotal to realising India's vision of becoming a global hub for electronics production.

Also Read | Sambhal Horror: Woman Cuts Off Husband's Private Parts, Drinks Acid Moments Later Amid Dowry Torture in UP.

He highlighted Andhra Pradesh's readiness to complement this vision through robust policies like the Semiconductor Display Fab Policy and the Electronics Manufacturing Policy, which offer fiscal incentives and plug-and-play infrastructure to investors.

With four Electronics Manufacturing Clusters underway, a skilled workforce, multi-modal logistics, and industry-friendly governance, Andhra Pradesh stands as a key destination to absorb global supply chain shifts from China and ensure India's self-reliance in electronics.

Also Read | Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to working closely with the Centre to make India a global electronics powerhouse.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Friday to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and submitted a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project. In a separate meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he presented a strategic vision to position the State as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

The Chief Minister also discussed the Polavaram-Banakacherla project with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

In a meeting with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Naidu sought the Centre's support to position Andhra Pradesh as a national space manufacturing and innovation hub.

Naidu also met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi and sought rooftop solar capacity allocation for Andhra Pradesh under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)