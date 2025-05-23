Sambhal, May 23: In a chilling case of domestic violence from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, a long-standing marital dispute took a brutal turn when a woman allegedly severed her husband’s private part during a heated argument and then consumed acid in an apparent suicide attempt.

The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday night in a village under the Asmoli police station. According to reports, an intense verbal altercation between the couple escalated to violence when the wife, in a fit of rage, attacked her husband, inflicting critical injuries to his genitals. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital by family members and later referred to a higher medical center in Moradabad due to the severity of his condition. Private Parts Chopped Off Case: Ghaziabad Police Arrest 3 Accused Including 2 Transgenders, Say Victim Plotted Everything To Become ‘Kinnar Guru’ (Watch Video).

Moments after the attack, the woman reportedly drank acid kept in the house. Her health also deteriorated rapidly, and she too was admitted to the district hospital in a critical state. Hardoi Horror: Man Stripped Naked, Beaten With Hammer on Private Parts and Forced To Drink Urine by Girlfriend’s Family in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

The couple had been married for four years. While recovering in the hospital, the woman alleged that she had been subjected to constant dowry harassment by her in-laws since the marriage. Her brother supported the claims, saying she was driven to desperation after enduring years of abuse.

Asmoli police station in-charge Rajiv Malik confirmed that the husband was injured by his wife. No formal FIR has been filed yet, but authorities have initiated an investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).