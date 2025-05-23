Kaushambi, May 24: In a deeply moving case that underscores the painful delays in India’s justice system, a 104-year-old man named Lakhan was released from Kaushambi district jail after spending 43 years behind bars for a crime he has now been acquitted of. The Allahabad High Court, in its order dated May 2, 2025, set aside the life sentence awarded to him in a 48-year-old murder case, citing serious doubts about the prosecution’s version of events and lack of evidence.

Lakhan, a resident of Gauraye village in Kaushambi, had been arrested in 1977 in connection with a group clash that led to the death of Prabhu Saroj. In 1982, the Allahabad Sessions Court sentenced him and three others—Deshraj, Kallu, and Kaleshwar—to life imprisonment. While Lakhan and Deshraj later appealed, the case remained pending in the Allahabad High Court for over four decades. Kallu and Kaleshwar died during the trial; Deshraj, bedridden due to old age, was out on bail and also acquitted. Kannauj: Released From Jail After 11 Months, Prisoner Breaks Into Dance As Cops Watch in UP; Video Goes Viral.

The delay in delivering justice took a harsh toll on Lakhan and his family. His wife, Pyaari, sold their farmland to cover legal expenses before passing away without seeing his release. Lakhan, now frail and suffering from memory loss, was finally escorted to his daughter’s home after the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) stepped in to facilitate his release. Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man of Rape Charges After 6 Years in Jail, Says Survivor ‘Habituated to Sex’.

Advocate Ankit Maurya, assigned by the DLSA, said Lakhan’s conviction could not stand under scrutiny as the prosecution failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The High Court cited inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, including doubts over the FIR and the possibility of false implication due to old enmities.

The 18-day delay in implementing the release order from Prayagraj added to Lakhan’s ordeal. Jail officials said he was provided special care due to his age. His son, Suraj Bali, recalled growing up without a father and the family’s long struggle for justice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).