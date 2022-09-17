New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the High Court declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the State.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government decided to make three capitals in different cities of th State in order to ensure development in all parts of the state.

Challenging the March 3 order of the High Court, the Andhra Pradesh government approached the top court through State's advocate Mehfooz Nazki, saying the issue had become infructuous since the impugned legislation had been repealed.

The appeal stated that under the federal structure of the Constitution, every State has an inherent right to determine where it should carry out its capital functions from.

"To hold that State does not have the power to decide on its capital is violative of the basic structure of the Constitution," the appeal added.

The judgement of the High Court is violative of the doctrine of 'separation of powers' since it preempts the legislature from taking up the issue, it added.

The High Court in its order on March 3 order had directed that the State government should construct and develop Amaravati capital city and region within six months. (ANI)

