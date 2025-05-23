Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav informed that only one COVID-19 case has been reported in the state, and urged everyone to calm down.

While speaking to reporters, Satya Kumar Yadav said, "Only one COVID-19 case has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, while 257 cases have been recorded across India. There is no need to panic, and the state is fully prepared. Testing kits have been made available in nine laboratories across the state."

Also Read | Supreme Court a Chief Justice-Centric Court, Requires Change: Justice Abhay S Oka in Farewell Speech.

He further stated that there were no hospitalisations in the state.

"We have not received any advisory from the Government of India so far. However, we are prepared for any eventuality. The number of cases being reported is minimal. There is no hospitalisation, and even in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, there have been no mortalities. We are in constant touch with the Government of India," the Minister said.

Also Read | Who Is Wing Commander Nikita Pandey? Supreme Court Directs IAF, Centre Not To Release Officer Part of Operation Sindoor From Service.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and is taking all necessary steps to ensure public safety and preparedness, an official statement said.

Haryana currently has four active COVID-19 cases -- two in Gurugram and two in Faridabad, with no international travel history. All four cases (two male and two female patients) are mild in nature and are currently under home quarantine. There has been no requirement for hospitalisation, and all patients are under regular medical supervision, the statement added.

Notably, all four individuals were previously vaccinated against COVID-19, which has helped keep symptoms minimal. A person from the Gurugram district who was earlier detected with the virus has already recovered.

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao informed, "There is no need to panic. This variant is mild and manageable, and we are following all advisories issued by the Government of India from time to time. Citizens are advised to remain calm and continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour."

The minister said to ensure readiness, civil surgeons across the state have been directed to maintain logistics and treatment facilities. She said the Haryana Government continues to prioritise the health and safety of its citizens.

While COVID-19 is now considered another type of viral infection, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are still encouraged, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)