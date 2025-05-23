New Delhi, May 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the release of Wing Commander Nikita Pandey, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer commissioned through the Short Service Commission (SSC) in 2011. Pandey, who has served for over 13 and a half years, was due for release after being granted an extension until June 19, 2025. She has petitioned to continue in service until a special selection board considers her application for permanent commission.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh noted that the ongoing uncertainty faced by SSC officers about their future in the armed forces is concerning. The court observed that a policy should be framed to align SSC intake with permanent commission opportunities to reduce unfair inter-se competition. Vijay Shah Remarks Row: Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister in Fresh Apology Terms Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi ‘Linguistic Mistake’.

Who Is Wing Commander Nikita Pandey?

Wing Commander Nikita Pandey is a fighter controller in the IAF, known for her strategic acumen. She played significant roles in key operations, including Operation Sindoor and the Balakot airstrikes. As the first IAF SSC officer to get a Supreme Court stay on release, her case marks a milestone, similar to the relief earlier extended to over 50 women Army SSC officers. ‘Fake News’: Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s House by RSS Activists in Belagavi.

Pandey, represented by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and advocate Astha Sharma, argued that despite 30 years of women’s induction in the IAF, only SSC entries are allowed for them, unlike their male counterparts. She urged the court to re-evaluate the outdated restrictions imposed on women in the forces.

The court acknowledged that the lack of assured permanent commission leads to anxiety among women officers and encouraged the Centre to modernise policies to reflect evolving conditions and gender parity.

