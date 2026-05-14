India News | Andhra Pradesh: Woman Allegedly Murdered Inside Lodge Room in Ongole; Police Launch Probe

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A woman was allegedly murdered inside a lodge room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Adilakshmi, a resident of CS Puram in Prakasam district. According to police, she worked in the Irrigation Department.

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Police said the accused allegedly slit her throat and killed her inside a room at Srirama Lodge in Ongole.

According to officials, Adilakshmi's husband had filed a missing persons complaint a few days earlier after she went missing.

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During the investigation, police found that one of her close relatives had allegedly brought her to the lodge.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju said special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)