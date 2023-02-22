Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A pregnant woman from Pedagaruvu who gave birth to a child at home, was taken to a hospital on a makeshift palanquin. Due to the hilly terrain, the ambulance could not reach her place.

The woman has been identified as Killo Kamala, 20 belonging to a tribal family in Anakapalli. The child was however declared dead while the woman is being treated at the hospital.

Also Read | #NewDelhi: Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman Held a Meeting with #WorldBank President … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Anakapalli DMHO Hemanth kumar told to ANI, "Kamala was admitted in Buchempeta PHC. She was five months pregnant. Due to the hilltop area ambulance can't reach their village. She was shifted by doli a few kilometres from the top area.

Meanwhile, the locals demanded to provide road and health facilities in their villages. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Newly-Wed Couple Found Dead With Stab Wounds Hours Before Their Reception in Raipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)