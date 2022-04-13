Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has increased bus fares in the wake of rising diesel prices.

APSRTC Managing Director Dwarka Thirumala Rao said "RTC has increased fares due to an increase in diesel prices."

The minimum fare for the Pallevelugu bus will be Rs 10.

Diesel cess levied on RTC charges.

According to RTC MD, the increase in cess will generate additional revenue of Rs 720 crore for RTC.

At present, there is an unbearable situation in the RTC. It would lease the vacant space which was not in use. Adding that Rao said RTC will also increase revenue through cargo services. (ANI)

