Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy has extended full support to students protesting at YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa over the lack of Council of Architecture (COA) approval for their courses.

"How were students admitted without COA (Council of Architecture) approval? The future of these students is in jeopardy. This is the fault of Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Avinash Reddy. The coalition government must address the issues faced by architecture students immediately," she said.

APCC chief stated, "Students of YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University are protesting. Their future has become uncertain. Each student has spent nearly Rs 15 lakhs on their education. After completing this five-year course, they are about to graduate. They are preparing to begin a new life. At such a crucial stage, they are unsure whether they will even receive valid certificates. Our system has deteriorated severely. This is a completely disorganized and broken system. It is deeply unfortunate and painful. The university was established in 2020. At that time, the Council of Architecture (COA) did not grant its approval. Yet, the government misled students during the first round of admissions. This is a grave injustice."

She said, "Even today, the first batch is not officially enrolled with COA. For the next three consecutive years, there were also no proper enrollments. This is an unending injustice. How can students' lives be put at stake like this? This is the result of sheer negligence by Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is also the failure of MP Avinash Reddy. If it was known that there was no approval, why did they remain silent? Were they unaware that they were running a university without COA recognition?"

She criticized both the previous YSRCP government and the current coalition government for their failure to secure Council of Architecture (COA) approval for students at Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa.

She highlighted that students admitted between 2020 and 2022 lack COA recognition, jeopardizing their future careers, as they cannot practice architecture or pursue postgraduate studies without it.

"Why didn't they even try to obtain approval when they were in power? Why didn't MP Avinash Reddy, as the local MP, hold discussions with COA? The COA is based in Delhi--why this negligence? The coalition government is now in power. Isn't it your responsibility to rectify the mistakes of the previous government? Students have been fighting for COA approval for the past year. We are asking the coalition government for immediate action," she said.

Sharmila questioned why the former YSRCP government, including MP Avinash Reddy, did not engage with the COA to obtain approval during their tenure and urged the current coalition government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh, to take immediate action to rectify this issue.

"The BJP is in power at the Centre, and the COA is under the central government. When you hold power at the Centre, why is there such negligence in resolving even a small issue like this? Without proper certification, what will happen to these students' futures? Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh must answer," she said.

She also criticized the BJP-led central government for negligence, given that the COA operates under its jurisdiction, and demanded urgent discussions to resolve the issue. Additionally, she addressed rumours about renaming the university, emphasizing that students' futures should not be compromised.

"The issues of the architecture students must be resolved immediately. Hold urgent discussions with COA without further delay. Students admitted between 2020 and 2022 must be granted necessary approvals without further waiting. The Congress Party demands that this issue be pursued firmly with COA. We have learned that there's a proposal to change the name of YSR University. Do whatever you want--but don't play with the lives of students," she said. (ANI)

