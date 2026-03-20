New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Industrialist Anil Ambani on Friday reached the CBI headquarters in Delhi for the second day of questioning in connection with the Rs 2929.05 crore alleged bank fraud case against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM).

This comes after an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the State Bank of India (SBI).

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Anil Ambani also appeared before the Investigating Officer on Thursday, where he was interrogated for 8 Hours. According to an official statement.

The criminal case was registered against Reliance Communications Limited, Anil D Ambani and others unknown including unknown public servants on the complaint dated August 18, 2025, received from State Bank of India (SBI) which is the lead bank in the consortium of 11 Banks namely Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, e-Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, e-Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank Limited, e-Oriental Bank of Commerce.

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The complaint is based on a forensic audit report that alleges large-scale diversion and misutilisation of loan funds through interlinked and circuitous transactions among group entities during the period 2013-17, resulting in wrongful loss of Rs 2929.05 Crores to SBI out of total exposure of Rs 19694.33 crores involving 17 public sector banks.

As per the probe agency, subsequent to registration of the case on the basis of a complaint from CBI, separate complaints were received from Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Further, another case has been registered against M/s Reliance Communications Limited, Anil Ambani and others, including unknown public servants, on February 25 on the basis of a complaint dated February 24 received from Bank of Baroda, which includes exposure of e-Dena Bank and e-Vijaya Bank.

Also, another case has been registered against M/s Reliance Communications Limited, its directors Anil Ambani, Manjari Ashok Kacker and others unknown, including unknown public servants, on March 5 on the basis of a complaint dated February 2 received from Punjab National Bank, which includes exposure of e-United Bank of India.

The press release stated that CBI obtained search warrants from the court of Special Judge for CBI, Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of M/s Reliance Communications Limited, residential premises of Anil Ambani, all at Mumbai on August 23, 2025. Several incriminating documents were taken into possession during the searches. (ANI)

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