New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Sunday that another civil aviation tragedy was reported on Sunday morning from Uttarakhand and said that there has been a reported crash, with the worst being feared by the media.

"Most distressingly, another civil aviation tragedy reported today morning, this time from Uttarakhand, in the Kedarnath - Gaurikund - Guptakashi region. 7 people were on board including a child and the pilot, and there has been a reported crash with worst being feared by media. While we await the results of rescue and search operations, my prayers go out for each one on board," CM Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all seven passengers onboard the helicopter that crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund are feared dead, the State Disaster Response Force said.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed due to bad weather.

SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on the spot carrying out the relief operations in the area have been facing challenges as the site of crash is said to be a difficult and inaccessible area.

According to the statement by UCADA, the helicopter that crashed around 5:20 am today carried six passengers and a pilot. The passengers in the helicopter hailed from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The official statement said, "Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot.The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat."

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Aauthority (UCDA) said that the NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the spot of the crash for rescue operations.

"In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident," the official statement read.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and prayed for the safety of the travellers.

In a post on X, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

Earlier, after the reports of the helicopter going missing surfaced, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, said that the helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed.

