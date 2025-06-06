Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Another FIR has been registered against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment private limited and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed the lives of 11, police said on Friday.

The FIR was registered at Cubbon Park police station under section 125 (a) (act endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by victim Rohan Gomes on June 5, they said.

RCB, DNA entertainment private limited and KSCA administration have been named as accused in the case, police said.

Citing negligence and mismanagement during the RCB victory celebrations at the stadium, 25-year-old Gomes, in his complaint, alleged that he came to the event after seeing social media posts by RCB indicating that tickets would be issued at the venue and that entry would be allowed even without a ticket.

He further alleged that the RCB also publicised about a victory parade in an open-top bus.

According to the FIR, when Gomes reached Gate No. 17, a stampede broke out during which he sustained a dislocated shoulder joint and was admitted to V S Hospital for treatment.

He further alleged poor crowd control, misleading information, and negligence by the organisers and authorities for the deadly chaos.

The first FIR was registered on Thursday against RCB, State Cricket Association, and the event management firm based on a complaint from a police inspector under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the stampede incident.

