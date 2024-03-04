New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed the Congress and sought to know why the party "protected" those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the Karnataka assembly premises after Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha.

His comments came after Karnataka Police arrested three persons for raising such slogans in the Vidhan Soudha premises on February 27.

Thakur questioned the Congress leadership on "shielding" these individuals after forensic analysis confirmed the authenticity of the video footage.

The BJP has cited an investigation report of a private forensic science laboratory which indicated that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was raised after the victory of a Congress candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka.

"Why does the Congress consistently shield anti-national elements? Are Sonia Gandhi and (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji providing cover for these elements," Thakur asked.

Congress had initially dismissed BJP's assertion that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised after Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha election. Congress leaders had said slogans of "Naseer Sahab Zindabad' and not "Pakistan Zindabad" were raised on the Karnataka assembly premises.

"Why was Congress protecting those who raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Karnataka Assembly?" Thakur wondered.

The senior BJP leader alleged that sometimes Congress questions the bravery of the Army, talks of dividing India over North-South matters, and supports those raising pro-Pakistan slogan "at a holy place like the assembly".

"Is this once again a Congress conspiracy for the partition of India? While BJP members, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are resolutely committed to upholding the nation's unity and integrity, it's perplexing to see Congress consistently aligning itself with anti-national elements," Thakur asked.

Thakur asserted that the persons raising pro-Pakistan slogans were arrested only because of the BJP's pressure to release the forensic report.

