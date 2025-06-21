Udhampur (J&K), Jun 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan that any future terror attack on Indian soil will have serious consequences on the country as Operation Sindoor is not over yet and India is ready to take any action against the menace.

Addressing troops of Udhampur-based northern command here after joining them on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the defence minister said Operation Sindoor conveyed a message to Pakistan that their "thousand cut" policy against India is not going to succeed.

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet... through this operation, we have told Pakistan that continuing terrorism against India will not be tolerated and the response will get from bad to worse,” Singh, flanked by Army chief Upendra Dwivedi, said.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed forces struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead on April 22.

“Operation Sindoor was a natural progression of 2016 surgical strike and 2019 air strike (across the border). We conveyed to Pakistan that its policy of thousand cuts against India will not succeed.

“Any terror attack on the soil of India will prove disastrous for Pakistan. India is ready to take any type of action against terrorism,” Singh said.

