Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added 1,886 new coronavirus cases, saw 2,151 recoveries and 12 more deaths, the state government said on Tuesday.

Consequently, the total confirmed cases of the pandemic touched 8,46,245 in the state so far.

The total recoveries increased to 8,18,473 while the overall toll stood at 6,814, the latest bulletin for the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday said.

The state now has 20,958 active cases.

After 87.92 lakh samples were tested for the Covid-19 infection, the overall positivity rate stood at 9.62 per cent as against the national average of 7.18 per cent.

Chittoor district reported 291 fresh cases, West Godavari 282, Guntur 275, Krishna 269 and East Godavari 227.

Prakasam district added 111 more cases while the remaining seven districts in the state reported less than 100 new cases each, with Srikakulam and Kurnool reporting the lowest of 33 each.

On Tuesday, Vizianagaram district crossed the 40,000 total cases mark, remaining at the bottom of the Covid-19 table.

It, however, has only 342 active cases now.

Chittoor and Krishna districts saw three fresh coronavirus fatalities each in the last 24 hours while six districts reported one more death each.

