Jaipur, November 10: The elections for post of Mayor for six Municipal corporation in Rajasthan were held on November 10. The ruling Congress on Tuesday won the mayoral polls in four corporations of the state, while the BJP managed to win Mahapaur polls in two corporations. Congress candidates who were elected mayor today are - Munesh Gurjar from Jaipur Heritage, Kunti Parihar from Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation, Manju Mehra in Kota North and Rajiv Agarwal of Congress.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot congratulated party corporators who were elected as mayors. In a tweet, Pilot extended wishes to Congress corporators and mayors Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North, Kota North and South. He asked mayors to help for development of their regions. Check Details of Newly-Elected Mayors of the Six Municipal Corporations:

Sachin Pilot's Tweet:

राजस्थान नगर निगम चुनाव में महापौर पद के लिए निर्वाचित हुए समस्त कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। जयपुर हैरिटेज, जोधपुर उत्तर, कोटा उत्तर एवं कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगमों में कांग्रेस के बोर्ड बनने पर समस्त पार्षदगणों, नेताओं एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। pic.twitter.com/PV9JC1hx52 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 10, 2020

According to the State Election Commission, Saumya Gurjar of BJP defeated Divya Singh of Congress in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, while Munesh Gurjar of Congress won in Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation defeating Kusum Yadav of BJP.Similarly, Kunti Parihar of Congress was elected mayor of Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation defeating Sangeeta Solanki of BJP. In Jodhpur South corporation, BJP's Vanita Seth became the mayor after defeating Pooja Pareek of Congress. Jaipur Nagar Nigam Elections 2020 Results: BJP Wins in 130 Wards, Congress 96.

Manju Mehra of Congress won the mayoral election in Kota North Municipal Corporation defeating Santosh Bairwa of BJP. In Kota South Municipal Corporation, Rajiv Agarwal of Congress won by defeated BJP's Vivek Rajvanshi. Elections were recently held for a total of 560 wards in the newly formed cities Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jaipur North, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The Congress got a clear majority in Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations, while the BJP got the lead in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur South municipal corporations. The polls to elect deputy mayors of these municipal corporations will be held on November 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).