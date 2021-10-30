Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday registered 339 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,66,065, while the death toll rose to 14,369 with two more deaths.

With 535 people being cured, total recoveries stood at 20,47,047, leaving 4,649 active cases.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 67 followed by East Godavari at 48, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

Krishna and Nellore districts reported one death each.

East Godavari district topped the chart with 970 active cases followed by Chittoor-868.

Over 35,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.94 crore samples have been tested.

