Amaravati, June 26 (PTI): The daily positivity rate continues to hover above the five per cent mark in Andhra Pradesh even as 4,147 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

While 5,773 patients had recovered, another 38 succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

The total positives hace now climbed to 18,75,622, recoveries to 18,16,930 and toll 12,566.

The number of active cases came down to 46,126, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district reported 838 fresh cases, West Godavari 571 and Chittoor 569 in 24 hours.

While Guntur and Krishna reported 321 and 310 new cases respectively, the remaining eight districts added less than 300 each.

Though there has been a steady decline over the past few weeks, the infection positivity rate still remained above 10 per cent in East Godavari and over seven per cent in West Godavari.

Government data showed Prakasam and Krishna districts having a positivity rate of around six per cent.

While three districts have a positivity rate of over five per cent, three more have over four per cent and two more, over three per cent.

Only Kurnool district has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.2 per cent now.

In urban areas, only Visakhapatnam has more than 1,000 and Vijayawada over 400 active cases now.

In 71 Urban Local Bodies, there are less than 50, in 24 ULBs between 50 and 100 active coronavirus cases each.

Eight ULBs have 200-400 active cases each and six have 100-200 each, the government data showed.

Of the over 600 rural mandals, 100 have more than 100 active cases each, while 195 have 25-49 each.

In 24 hours, Chittoor and Guntur reported seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, East Godavari and Krishna five each, Srikakulam four, West Godavari three, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam two each and Vizianagaram, one.

SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Kurnool did not report any fresh coronavirus deaths.

