New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has facilitated the first export consignment of 12 metric tonnes of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica.

This initiative aligns with the visionary programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Kuposhan Mukt Bharat" (Malnutrition-Free India), being implemented under the Poshan Abhiyan, through which the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is distributing fortified rice across the country.

Also Read | Return to Office Policy: 8 in 10 Indian Positive Towards Returning to Office, Flexibility and Well-Being Major Concern, Says Report.

The export of Fortified Rice Kernel marks a significant step in integrating India's domestic nutrition mission with global outreach.

The State of Chhattisgarh has made continuous efforts to promote the export of rice and fortified rice products, enabling the State's farmers, millers, and exporters to gain recognition in international markets. The successful export of FRK to Costa Rica highlights Chhattisgarh's growing role in the global supply chain for nutrition-enriched food products.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Calls for Global Zero-Tolerance Towards Terrorism (Watch Video).

On this occasion, Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, congratulated the exporters and stakeholders involved in achieving this milestone. He stated that the export of fortified rice from India not only strengthens the nation's agri-export portfolio but also reaffirms its commitment to addressing malnutrition through science-based and globally recognised food solutions. He assured APEDA's continued support to exporters in expanding markets for fortified and value-added food products.

President of the Rice Exporters Association of Chhattisgarh (TREA-CG), Mukesh Jain, appreciated the support extended by APEDA in facilitating the consignment and stated that exports of FRK to new destinations are planned for the coming days. He also sought APEDA's continued cooperation in enhancing agricultural exports from Chhattisgarh.

Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) is produced by blending rice flour with micronutrients, including iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12. These nutrients are extruded and shaped to resemble rice grains, which are then blended with regular rice at a predetermined ratio to enhance the nutritional value of the staple.

The successful flag-off of this first consignment of Fortified Rice Kernel from Chhattisgarh represents a significant milestone for India's agricultural export sector. It reflects the collaborative efforts of APEDA, the Government of Chhattisgarh, and the private sector in positioning India as a reliable supplier of nutritious and high-quality food products to global markets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)