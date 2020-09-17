Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday achieved a double, crossing the six lakh mark in total coronavirus cases and five lakh mark in recoveries.

As 8,702 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the states COVID-19 positive tally touched 6,01,462.

With 10,712 patients getting cured in the 24-hour period, the total number of those recovered from the pandemic stood at 5,08,088, the latest bulletin said.

It said 72 more patients had succumbed to the infection, taking the gross toll to 5,177.

The number of active cases declined further to 88,197.

The state so far completed 48.84 lakh sample tests for coronavirus and the current positivity rate stood at 12.31 per cent against the national average of 8.45 per cent.

The recovery rate improved significantly in the last few days and reached 84.48 per cent, better than the national average of 78.64 per cent, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate was 0.86 per cent, against the national average of 1.63 per cent.

AP reached the 10,000 cases mark on June 24, one lakh on July 27, two lakh on August 7 and 2.50 lakh on August 12.

It reached the three-lakh mark on August 18 and four lakh on the 28th. On September 7, the Covid-19 tally went past the five lakh figure.

It took 190 days for the state to go from just one case to six lakh cases after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12, with the last two lakh coming in just 20 days.

