Pune, Feb 3 (PTI) The city-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)- NITI Aayog have signed a statement of intent (SOI)to boost the start-up ecosystem in the mobility sector, officials said.

ARAI Director Dr Reji Mathai said, "Under this initiative, the ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and lend its experience, expertise and equipment to nurture the start- ups working in the mobility segment."

To begin with the start-ups being incubated under the AIM and the ones that are associated with any other programme of the AIM shall be provided with the necessary help for transforming their ideas to reality, he said.

"Special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. The partnership will help start-ups for industry connect, B2B innovations, provide technical guidance and hand holding for technology realisation," he added.

Mission Director of AIMR Ramanan, said, "We are happy to form a partnership with an institution like ARAI, best known for its contribution to the automotive sector in the country. Our objective is to create a culture of innovations across India, to build problem-solving mindset among the student community."

This partnership will move forward with a specific goal of creating mobility, electric mobility, transportation, sustainable development goals and digital infrastructure in cities as well as in villages, he said.

Speaking about the scope of this tie-up, ARAI General Manager Ujjwala Karle, who is the coordinator of this joint initiative, said, "We will collaborate under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) for the deployment of the technologies identified as challenges/problem statements by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways."

"We shall jointly work to foster technology for social benefit such as road safety, mobility and automotive components etc. Eventually generating a compendium of good practices in development and deployment of ANIC in mobility and automotive components," she said.

The start-ups can connect with the platform in its first phase till February 15, the ARAI official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)