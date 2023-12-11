Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection drive was launched on Monday in Thane district by Additional Collector Manisha Jaibaye-Dhule, an official said.

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund provides assistance for welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wives of martyred soldiers and ex-servicemen as well as for activities like education, health care etc, and contributions are sought from citizens.

Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated annually on December 7 since 1949 to honour martyrs and those in uniform who have valiantly fought on the borders to safeguard the country's honour.

Jaibaye-Dhule asked people from the district to contribute generously.

Speaking on the occasion, District Sainik Kalyan official Major Pranjal Jadhav (retired) said Thane has already crossed 136.6 per cent of the Flag Day Fund collection target given to the district.

"Against a target of Rs 1,84,80,000 for 2023, we have collected Rs 2,52,52,171 till date. A cumulative sum Rs 27,01,180 has been disbursed in 2023-24," he added.

