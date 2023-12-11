New Delhi, December 11: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his stepfather in a clash over a minor issue on Monday, a Delhi Police official said. The deceased was identified as Mohd. Usman while the accused, identified as Bhoora Qureshi alias Afreen, 75, a resident of Jamia Nagar has been arrested and the knife used in commission of crime also recovered. Delhi Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student of Delhi University College

According to police, at about 10 a.m., a call was received that a man had stabbed his step-son. A police team rushed to the spot where Mobina stated that her son Usman was stabbed by her second husband.

"Injured was already taken to Holy Family hospital by PCR van where he was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said. Usman's mother told police that there was minor clash between her son and his stepfather. "Suddenly Qureshi rushed to the kitchen and picked a knife and stabbed Usman on his chest. One stab injury was on his chest near the left nipple and his heart got punctured," the DCP said. The police said that Usman used to work as a tailor.