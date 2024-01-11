Imphal, Jan 11 (PTI) Huge cache of arms and explosives were seized from Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Thursday.

In Churachandpur district, the security forces seized a carbine, a country-made 9 mm pistol, five single barrel guns, eight HE-36 hand grenades, six tear gas shells and several ammunitions for 9 mm pistol and M1 Carbine on January 9, they said.

In Tengnoupal district, four HE-36 grenades, an unserviceable AK-56 rifle, five country-made shotguns, five crude bombs, four IEDs, a country-made mortar and ammunitions for AK-56 rifle on January 6, police said.

Search operations were continuing in vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts for arms and ammunition, police said.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

