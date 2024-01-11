Chennai, January 11: In a tragic incident in Mogappair, Chennai, a 24-year-old man, identified as Vanjinathan from Ambattur, allegedly murdered his ex-boyfriend and then died by suicide. The victim, Lokesh (25) from Aminjikarai, worked at a call centre, while Vanjinathan was a software engineer at a private company in Thoraipakkam.

According to a report in TNIE, the two men had met through an online dating portal and were in a relationship for over a year. When their families discovered the relationship and confronted them, Vanjinathan’s family decided to arrange his marriage with a woman, leading him to end his relationship with Lokesh. Maharashtra Shocker: Engineering Student Kills Boyfriend in Pune, Survives Suicide Attempt.

However, Lokesh continued to insist on meeting Vanjinathan, leading to frequent arguments over the phone. On Tuesday, when Lokesh did not return home by evening and his phone was switched off, his parents lodged a complaint at the Aminjikarai police station. Chennai Horror: Man Posts Picture of 20-Year-Old Girlfriend's Dead Body on WhatsApp After Killing Her in Hotel Room, Arrested.

Around the same time, Vanjinathan’s sister received a voice note from him stating his intention to end his life.

The police traced the men to a lodge in Paneer Nagar, Mogappair West, using their mobile numbers. Both bodies were recovered from the room and sent to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

The Nolambur police have registered a case and are conducting inquiries. Preliminary investigations suggest that Vanjinathan strangled Lokesh with a shoelace during a fight before ending his own life.

