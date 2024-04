Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) The Indian Army and the Border Security Force's synergy conference was held at the Army's Western Command headquarter in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The agenda of the conference included discussions on operational issues to further enhance the synergy between the two forces, said an official statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Four Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewerage Treatment Plant in Arnala Town of Palghar on Gudi Padwa.

The common issues of training, equipment profile and challenges of border management were discussed.

The issue of establishment of an effective counter-drone grid was also deliberated upon, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Body of Missing Four-Year-Old Girl Found at Neighbour's House in Moti Nagar Area; Accused Held.

The importance of developing a joint security force culture to defeat nefarious designs of the enemy and continuing with the spirit of jointmanship and cooperation was jointly concurred, said the statement.

Apart from senior Army officers of the Western Command, the conference was attended by senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The conference was addressed by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Western Command and Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Special DG, BSF (Western Command).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)