Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): A column of Army personnel from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur with engineering and medical components arrived at Wayanad and began rescue operations, said the defence public relations office.

Another specialist Engineering Task Force under Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area has moved from Bengaluru and is expected to arrive in Wayanad soon, added the PRO.

Total three columns have been deployed by the Army so far, stated the PRO.

Three more bodies were recovered on Sunday from debris of landslides triggered by rainfall in Koottikkal in Kerala's Kottayam district. The death toll in the state has gone up to nine, officials said.

State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam in Kottayam this morning.

In view of the red alert for rainfall and possible flooding and waterlogging in several districts of Kerala, a total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

A total of 33 people including eight women and seven children have been rescued so far, according to the NDRF.

Early this morning a team of the NDRF conducted rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where a landslide occurred yesterday. Rescue operations were also conducted in and around Ernakulam district and in Vaipur, RanniTaluk in Pathanamthitta district..According to the Met department, there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours starting October 17. (ANI)

