Meerut (UP) May 13 (PTI) An Army drone has gone missing during a routine military training here, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by technician Havildar Major Deepak Roy of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at the Railway Road police station, the incident took place near the city railway station on Monday evening, when a drone was flown as part of a military training exercise.

During the flight, the drone lost connectivity with the control monitor and went astray.

Sadar Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh told PTI, "As per the information provided by the Army, the drone flown in Rohta Road area crossed the railway line and went in the other direction. After this, contact could not be made with it. No trace of the drone was found even after an extensive search."

"The drone neither had a camera nor GPS (global positioning system). It was being used for routine training. The drone lost signal due to strong winds and went missing," Havildar Roy said.

