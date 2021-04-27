Banihal/Jammu, April 27 (PTI) An Army man allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the Army transit camp in Banihal area around 2 am, they said.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Asangeppa Madar of Karnataka. He was posted at the R-centre camp at Banihal, they said.

Further details are awaited.

