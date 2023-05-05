Jammu, May 5 (PTI) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Army's Northern Command chief, visited the command hospital in Udhampur on Friday and interacted with the two pilots injured in a helicopter crash a day earlier, officials said.

The Army helicopter crashed after a "hard landing" in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday following a technical fault, killing a technician and injuring the two pilots on board.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

The Army commander interacted with the pilots at the command hospital at Udhampur, they said.

He commended them for their devotion to duty and wished them a speedy recovery.

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)