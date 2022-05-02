Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Around 15,000 marriages are likely to be solemnised in Rajasthan on Akshaya Tritiya on May 3, the first such occasion after restrictions imposed to check the coronavirus spread were lifted.

Rajasthan Tent Dealers' Association president Ravi Jindal said there are bookings for 3,000 marriages in Jaipur alone on the occasion.

“As per an estimate, nearly 15,000 marriages are going to take place tomorrow,” he said.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for any new beginning, from shopping to marriage.

Thousands of couples tie the knot in the state on this day.

However, this could not happen due to the pandemic for the past two years.

An expert related to event management said in the past two years, the effect of increasing petrol and diesel prices has been visible on everything. However, not much impact is seen on expenses related to wedding functions, he said.

Looking at the possibility of child marriages, Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, has directed the authorities in all districts to make arrangements to check the practice.

