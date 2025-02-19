Itanagar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday directed the education department to ensure strict adherence to the execution of a programme aiming at transforming the state's education landscape by boosting infrastructure.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the education department presented a comprehensive plan under the banner "Transformation of Education Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh", an official release said.

The "Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029" was developed after extensive study, research, and field visits across the state, it said.

The plan focuses on building a future-ready education system that ensures quality learning for every child by improving infrastructure, optimising human resources, and empowering teachers with innovative and experiential teaching methods.

The mission seeks to eliminate single-teacher schools and ensure all institutes are equipped with adequate classrooms, hostels, toilets, drinking water, and electricity.

In terms of digital infrastructure, at least 80 per cent of government schools will be provided with internet connectivity, smart classrooms, and digital learning resources, the release said.

Teacher training institutions and capacity-building initiatives will also be reinforced.

The plan also emphasises equitable distribution of human resources across schools, with teacher transfers conducted transparently through an online system, the release said.

The plan targets full foundational literacy and numeracy competency for students in grades 1-3, improved board exam performance to achieve a cent per cent pass rate for Class 10 students, and the introduction of a holistic development curriculum from grades 1-12.

A centralised training calendar will be implemented to build a pool of quality facilitators and master trainers at district and block levels, ensuring that teachers and school heads receive a minimum of 50 hours of training annually, the release said.

