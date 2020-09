Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an RT-PCR test.

"I had undergone COVID test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP," he informed, via a tweet.

Also Read | Infinix Note 7 Launching Tomorrow in India, Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state currently has 1,756 active cases of the novel coronavirus including 24 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far reported 4,531 recoveries and 11 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Row: Freedom of Journalists Is Supreme, Would Be Disastrous for Any Democracy to Control the Press, Says S-G Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)