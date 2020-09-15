The Chinese smartphone Infinix will be launching the Infinix Note 7 smartphone in India on September 16, 2020. Flipkart has listed the smartphone on its e-commerce website confirming the launch date in India. It is important to note that the phone is already available in a few regions such as the Philippines. And now, the phone will be made available for the Indian market. The main underlines of the handset are an octa-core MediaTek processor, quad rear camera setup, a 6.95-inch display with hole-punch for the selfie camera. Prices and sale details of the Infinix Note 7 will be announced during the launch. As of now, the company hasn't revealed if there will be a virtual event for the unveiling of the smartphone. Infinix Smart 5 Smartphone With 13MP Triple Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Talking about the specifications, Flipkart has teased key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its official launch. It comes with a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which comes clubbed to a 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will come with a provision to expand the internal memory up to 2GB via microSD card.

Infinix Note 7 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

1 Day to Go to get all your answers! Wait a little more for curtains to get raised.#InfinixNote7 Launching Tomorrow!#InfinixIndia#NoteKarlo#AbRuknaNahi pic.twitter.com/nWas4TD5tW — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) September 15, 2020

For photography, there is a 48MP quad rear camera which will be assisted by a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a low light video sensor. It also gets a quad-LED flash. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper positioned in the hole-punch cutout. It runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top. It features. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with18W fast charging technology.

Infinix Note 7 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As far as the prices are concerned, the company hasn't announced the prices of the Infinix Note 7 yet. However, the handset is already on sale in the Philippines with a price tag of PHP 7,990 which is around Rs 12,100 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in three colour options - Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green.

