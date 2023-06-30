Itanagar, Jun 30 (PTI) In a first for Arunachal Pradesh, a team of doctors and medical staff of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here implanted a 3 Tesla MRI compatible dual chamber automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillator (AICD) for primary prevention of cardiac arrest in a 37-year-old woman.

The patient was suffering with cardiac sarcoidosis and severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Techie Falls From Moving Train While Saving His Mobile Phone From Snatchers Near Bibinagar Railway Station, Dies.

The team includes cardiologist Dr RD Megeji, Dr Tony Ete, cath lab technician Nilutpal Goswami and OT nursing officer Joram Moni.

The team, which has so far performed over 70 permanent pacemaker installations, expressed gratitude to the patient and her family, the head of anesthesiology of the institute, in-charge of the operation theatre, besides TRIHMS director and the state government for having faith in them.

Also Read | Google Set to Remove News Links in Canada Due to Media Law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)