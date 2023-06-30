Mumbai, June 30: On Wednesday, as robbers attempted to snatch his cell phone from his hands near Bibinagar railway station, a software developer sitting at the compartment door fell off the train and died while trying to cling on to it.

In order to travel to his village Nerella in the Kamalapur mandal of the Hanamkonda district, Muppa Srikanth, 25, boarded the Satavahana Express from Secunderabad and was supposed to disembark at Kazipet station. Mumbai Local Train Claims One More Life, Techie Dies Trying to Board Running Local in Dadar, Watch Video.

Srikanth sat at the entrance since he was unable to find a seat in the crowded train. He was travelling back to his house for Tholi Ekadashi celebrations.

Srikanth was gazing at his phone as the train passed through Bibinagar Railway Station when robber waiting outside suddenly struck him with a stick. Srikanth attempted to catch the falling phone but the phone slipped from his grasp, causing him to trip and fall. According to reports, he was instantly killed after falling beneath the locomotive.

As the family processed the shock of his passing, a shroud of darkness settled around Srikanth's residence. Srikanth began working at an IT company in Hyderabad about a year ago. His mother Dhanamma works as a homemaker, while his father Ramulu is a farmer.

According to ministry statistics, at least two robberies were recorded on average every day on Indian trains throughout the year 2022. Up to 1 robbery case was reported daily throughout the first 22 days of 2023. Bengaluru: 22-Year-Old Infosys Techie Dies After Car Gets Stuck In Flooded Water As Rains Lash Karnataka.

At least 1,665 robberies and 38 incidents of dacoity on trains were reported between 2020 and the current year up to January 22, the railway ministry said in a submission to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).