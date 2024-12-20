Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh animal husbandry minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Friday expressed concern over the state's declining livestock numbers and milk productivity and urged department officials to work sincerely to reverse the trend.

"The current situation is discouraging, with per capita milk availability dropping significantly. We must work sincerely to change this," he said while chairing a review meeting at the civil secretariat.

The minister, who also holds charge of veterinary and dairy development departments, emphasised the importance of data-driven development plans and directed officials to ensure accurate data collection for the livestock census and vaccination programmes, according to an official statement.

The meeting was convened to review the progress of the 21st Quinquennial Livestock Census and the fourth round of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination, among other critical issues.

Wangsu stressed the need for accurate data collection and timely reporting, urging district officers to ensure the efficient completion of the census and vaccination coverage. "Without correct data, we cannot effectively address challenges or secure necessary resources," he said.

The minister also directed the department to speed up the setting up of dairy cooperative societies (DCS) and identify dairy farmers for targeted interventions. "Every new development plan must align with a comprehensive master plan to ensure efficiency and sustainability," he added. He also stressed strict adherence to vaccination schedules under the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP) to achieve 100 per cent coverage by mid-January.

Wangsu emphasised the importance of sero-surveillance and sero-monitoring and urged district officers to follow protocols set by ICAR-NIVEDI (National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics).

He called for increased awareness and outreach, urging district officers to organise training sessions and camps with NGOs, self-help groups, and livestock societies. "Building strong relationships with livestock owners is key to the success of our programmes," he said.

District Veterinary Officers (DVOs) presented progress reports on the livestock census, FMD vaccination, disease monitoring, and programmes such as the National Livestock Mission (NLM) and Atma Nirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana (ANPPY). They also highlighted challenges like manpower shortages, logistical issues, and infrastructure gaps.

Acknowledging these challenges, Wangsu assured officials that the state government is committed to revamping the livestock and dairy sector under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's vision.

"The Pema 3.0 government is focused on enhancing the animal husbandry sector. We are preparing an action plan, but success depends on accurate data and collective effort. Let us elevate Arunachal Pradesh as a model state in livestock management and animal health," he said.

Animal husbandry, veterinary, and dairy development secretary Hage Tari urged officials to prioritise fieldwork and provide daily updates from each district. PTI UPL

