Mumbai, December 20: Nearly a month after election results were declared and the NDA won a majority in Maharashtra, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state, the beneficiaries of the scheme are eager to know the Ladki Bahin Yojana December 2024 installment date. Amid all the speculations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, December 19, announced the date for the 6th installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

As per the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the next instalment of the popular welfare scheme 'Ladki Bahin' will be credited to over two crore women beneficiaries later this month. Fadnavis has reassured beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana that the next installment of INR 1,500 will be credited to their accounts by the end of the current winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Addressing the state legislature in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasised that the Mahayuti alliance would fulfill its promises under the welfare scheme, which aims to empower women across the state. When Will Maharashtra Women Receive INR 2,100 per Month Under Ladki Bahin Yojana? Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

When Will Maharashtra Women Get Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment?

The ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is set to conclude on December 21, and Fadnavis confirmed that eligible women can expect the upcoming payment later this month. He also clarified that the eligibility criteria for the scheme will remain unchanged.

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched in July 2023 by then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was designed to promote the economic independence of women in Maharashtra, focusing on improving their health, nutrition, and role in decision-making within the family. The scheme offers a monthly financial benefit of INR 1,500 to women aged between 21 and 65 years, delivered through direct benefit transfer. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Continue Under New Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis? Here's What BJP Promised Before Assembly Elections.

During the election campaign, the Mahayuti alliance had promised to increase the monthly handout to INR 2,100 if it retained power. The alliance secured a decisive victory in the November elections, and so far, five installments of INR 1,500 have been disbursed to over two crore beneficiaries from July to November.

