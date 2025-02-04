Itanagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Tuesday called for preserving the legacy of the state's unsung heroes, whose bravery defines the identity of the people.

Speaking on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the 1875 Anglo-Wancho War at Ninu village in Longding district, Wangsu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to pay tribute to the warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect their land and people.

The event, named ‘Gantang,' was dedicated to honouring the unsung heroes who bravely resisted British forces during the war, an official statement said here.

"We must reflect on the hardships and sacrifices of our ancestors. Their resistance ensured that the British could not subjugate us. Today, their bravery defines our identity," the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary minister, said.

"It is our duty to honour them and keep their legacy alive," Wangsu said.

The minister said during his research he found a rare photograph of Wancho warriors captured during the war.

This discovery helped uncover a crucial piece of history, bringing well-deserved recognition to the community's struggle and resilience, the statement said.

He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for their pivotal roles in recognising the Wancho heroes and reviving their lost history.

"Our government is committed to recognising the sacrifices of our indigenous warriors. The work of the state core committee on unsung heroes, led by the deputy chief minister, is commendable in bringing to light the stories of our ancestors," Wangsu said.

The minister also acknowledged the efforts of researcher Nepha Wangsa, whose extensive work shed light on the Anglo-Wancho War.

Wangsa, the author of The Nginu Massacre, said, "Bringing out the lost history of our ancestors has been a long and relentless journey, but today marks an accomplishment not just for me but for the entire Wancho community."

The MLA of Longding-Pumao constituency, Thangwang Wangham, while paying tributes to the unsung heroes, said, "Our ancestors fought for our land, freedom, and culture against foreign rule. Today, it is time for our younger generation to fight for economic freedom, freedom from illiteracy, and freedom from poverty. We must work together to make Wancho a vibrant and progressive tribe."

The Chief of Ninu, Longwang Wangham, highlighted the historical significance of the Anglo-Wancho War of 1875.

As part of the commemoration, the state unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a 3-km Tiranga Yatra, which saw thousands of villagers from Longchan Circle and beyond participating.

