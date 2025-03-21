Itanagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police on Friday arrested an assistant engineer in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, Eka Rimo (50), had been on the run after being charged under Sections 376, 326, and 506 of the IPC, along with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, a police officer said.

The case, registered at Seppa women police station in East Kameng district in February last year, was under investigation by the Women Police Station (WPS), according to Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Upon receiving a request from Seppa Police to track down the accused, the Capital Police assembled a special team for the operation, led by sub-inspector Bamang Yakum, along with head constable Likha Tal, constable S Pangtok, woman constable Junno Sangkey, CRPF head constable Patel Nikhil, and constable Madi Walappa.

Following intensive efforts, the team apprehended Rimo in Itanagar.

A resident of Fengche Rimo Village in East Kameng district, he has been handed over to Seppa Police for further legal proceedings, Singh added.

