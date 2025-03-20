Mumbai, March 20: The second phase (Ashra) of Ramzan 2025 will conclude in India with Muslims observing their 20th fast (Roza) on Friday, March 21. During fasting, which is mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims during Ramzan or Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk. Before starting the fast or Roza, they consume a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor. The fast ends at the time of sunset with Iftar meal. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 20th Roza on March 21 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Muslims eat Sehri meal early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sun rises. Following Sehri, they give up food and drink, including water, until the sunset time. The fast is broken with Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer begins as soon as the sun starts to go down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:51 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:24 AM

Iftar Time 5:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:02 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:42 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:08 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:35 AM

Iftar Time 06:03 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:08 AM

Iftar Time 5:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 21 (20th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:05 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Fasting during Ramzan is not mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims. There is an exeption for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly. Those who cannot observe are allowed to make up for the missed days later. Islam mandated fasting for nearly a month to help Muslims learn and incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramzan is not a festival but the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is considered to be holy as Muslims believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Ramadan ends with celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

