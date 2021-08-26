Itanagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 52,525 as 116 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 259, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 48, followed by Lower Subansiri (13), East Siang (8), Tawang (7), Papumpare (5) and four each from Leparada, Lohit and West Kameng, the official said.

Fresh cases each were also reported from Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Longding, West Siang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Siang and Pakke Kessang district, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 107 were detected through rapid antigen test, 4 through RT-PCR and 5 through TrueNAT method, the official said, adding 57 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,162 active COVID-19 cases, while 51,104 people have recovered from the disease, including 81 patients on Wednesday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.29 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.21 and the positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 256, followed by Lower Subansiri (125), West Kameng (108), Papumpare (93) and Upper Siang with 82 cases.

Altogether, 10,41,130 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,565 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,39,642 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.

