Lucknow, August 26: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set ablaze his wife and mother-in-law and later immolated himself, as per reports. The man and his wife were reportedly going through a divorce and were living separately. Reports inform that man came to his wife's home and committed the act following an argument with her. The man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital while both the women are said to be critical. The incident has been reported from Hajipur village in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports inform that the man, identified as Mohan Das, and his wife, identified as Lakshmi, filed for a divorce four months ago. The couple had three kids and were living separately, reported the Hindustan Times. Das, who had recently rented a place nearby, went to his wife's place on Wednesday and they had an augment. Following which he threw kerosene on his wife and set her on fire. Her mother also suffered burn while trying to save her. Andhra Pradesh Schocker: Man Sets Fiancee on Fire After Pouring Petrol While She Was Sleeping in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the man set himself on fire as well and 90 per cent burn injuries. The trio was rushed to the hospital where the Das succumbed on injuries while the women's condition is reportedly critical. All three were natives of West Bengal but currently living in Noida. Police told the HT that they were able to record Das's statement prior to his death, adding that if necessary legal action will be taken. UP: Elderly Man Sets Wife Ablaze in Kanpur, Dies by Suicide Later.

DCP Zone 1, Rajesh S told the Hindustan Times "Das, who lived separately in the same village, today morning came to his wife’s place and the two had an intense argument. It seems that in a fit of rage he threw kerosene on her and lit her on fire. When the woman’s mother tried to save her, he set her also on fire. Then the man threw oil on himself too and set fire on himself."

