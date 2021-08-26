Ludhiana, August 26: The sale of the Punjab State Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery is underway online. The draw result of the Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery will be declared today (Thursday, August 26). Those who purchased the lottery ticket can check the live results online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. The Department of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana, organises these lotteries. Scroll down to know prize money and how to check the Punjab State Lottery Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery Result.

The Punjab State Lottery Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery is being sold for Rs 500. One lucky winner will get Rs 2 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore. Besides these, 2000 winners will get Rs 9,000 each. There are other cash prizes as well. The draw results will be live streamed at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in from 4:30 pm onwards. MHADA Lottery 2021 Konkan Board: Registration Begins for 8,984 Houses Up for Sale, Know How To Register and Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

How to Check Punjab State Lottery Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery Live Draw Results:

Visit the official website of Punjab Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

On homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live".

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on "Watch Live Draw".

A YouTube video will appear.

Start the video at 4:30 pm to watch live results of Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery.

Punjab State Lottery Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery Live Draw Results:

Another lottery, named Punjab State Lottery Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery (A and B Same) is being sold for Rs 1,000. It also carries cash prizes worth crores. The first prize winner will get Rs 2 crore. Similarly, Rs 1 crore will be awarded to the second prize winner. Here's the direct link to check the Punjab lottery draw results online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).