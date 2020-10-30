Itanagar, Oct 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 14,668 on Friday as 88 more people have tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

A 56-year-old male with comorbidity died in a dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) at Pasighat in East Siang district on Thursday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state to 37, the official said.

Of the 88 fresh COVID-19 cases, 79 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), four through RT-PCR and five through TrueNat, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said

The new cases were reported from the Capital Complex region (32), East Siang (12), West Siang (9), four each from Upper Subansiri, Papumpare, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley, Jampa said.

Three cases each were also reported from Tawang, Upper Siang, Tirap and Changlang, two each from Pakke Kessang and Lower Subansiri and one each from Kra Daadi, West Kameng and Longding, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,008 active coronavirus cases, while 12,623 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 86.05 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 1,126, followed by West Siang (165) and East Siang (103), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,14,749 samples for COVID-19, including 1,974 on Thursday, he added.

