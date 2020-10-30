New Delhi, October 30: India's coronavirus tally inched closer to 81 lakh mark on Friday with a spike of 48,648 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, the country's total cases surged to 80,88,851. Of the total cases, the total active cases in the country now stands at 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 in last 24 hours while as many as 73,73,375 patients have been cured and discharged. The country has witnessed 57,386 new discharges in past 24 hours. With 563 new fatalities, the death toll in India due to coronavirus has mounted to 1,21,090. When Will COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Be Available? Adar Poonawalla Responds.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 90.99 percent while the fatality rate is 1.50 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,64,648 sample tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,77,28,088.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,66,668 cases with a spike of 5,902 new cases. The state reported 515 deaths on Thursday pushing the death toll to 43,710. Apart from Maharashtra, the other states that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. COVID-19 Vaccine is Not Likely to Be Available in US Until Next Year, Says Anthony Fauci.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 45 million mark, while the deaths have surged to 1,179,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 44,908,477 and 1,179,278, respectively.

