Lower Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's Dao Division, in an initiative to strengthen civil-military relations and foster community development, inaugurated the Mayudia Cafe at the picturesque Mayudia Pass in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, according to a press release.

The event was graced by Fwwrman Brahma, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dibang Valley, enthusiastic locals and proud troops of the Spear Corps, as per the release.

Also Read | Editors Guild Slams Congress Over Threat of Criminal Complaint Against NDTV Journalist Shiv Aroor.

The release said, "The establishment of Mayudia Cafe marks a historic first for the area, providing both locals and travellers a welcoming space to gather, rejuvenate and celebrate the cultural vibrancy of Arunachal Pradesh".

Speaking at the inauguration, the GOC Dao Division highlighted that the cafe would not only serve as a much-needed rest point for travellers but also as a symbol of hope, opportunity, and friendship. Fwwrman Brahma, DC Lower Dibang Valley, echoed this sentiment, applauding the Indian Army's efforts in bridging gaps and creating platforms for sustainable development.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Nestled amid the breathtaking Himalayan landscapes, Mayudia Pass has long been known for its scenic beauty and strategic significance. However, until now, the region lacked even a basic cafe or food joint along this vital route.

Beyond being a cafe, this initiative is a shining example of the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to serving remote communities and addressing grassroots needs, the release said.

The cafe not only aims to promote local flavours and entrepreneurship but also stands as a beacon of unity, bringing together the armed forces and local populace in a shared spirit of progress.

The opening of Mayudia Cafe is more than just an addition to local infrastructure -- it is a proud moment that embodies the spirit of "Together We Thrive", said the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)