Itanagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Two teenagers died after the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a dumper truck in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Borum Bridge close to the Naharlagun Bypass stretch.

"The duo died on the spot. They were identified as Md Tanveer Khan (18), from Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district and Md Sahil Alam (17), from Motihari district of Bihar," Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said.

Their bodies have been shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The dumper truck involved in the accident has been seized by police.

The driver of the truck, identified as Md Hasanur Islam (22), a native of Lakhimpur district of Assam, has been detained for questioning. Islam was currently residing at Helipad Colony, Naharlagun.

Police have registered a case and are probing the circumstances that led to the accident. Possibilities of over-speeding and negligence are being investigated, the SP added.

