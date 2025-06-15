Ludhiana, June 15: In a chilling twist to the murder case of Ludhiana-based social media influencer Kanchan, known online as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, police suspect she may have been raped before being killed. Forensic samples have been sent to medical labs in Kharar and Faridkot, and authorities are awaiting the postmortem report for confirmation.

The crime’s alleged mastermind, Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron, remains on the run. Despite being a fugitive, Amritpal continues uploading videos on social media, openly taking responsibility for Kanchan’s murder and issuing threats to other influencers against posting obscene videos. His Instagram account has since been banned. The Punjab Police have formed seven special teams, including cyber and technical cells, to track him down. SSP Amneet Kondal assured that Amritpal’s arrest is imminent. Kanchan Kumari Death: Punjab-Based Social Media Influencer ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Found Dead in Car in Bathinda’s Adesh University Parking Lot.

Kanchan was allegedly lured to Bathinda on June 9 under the pretense of car repairs. Accomplices Jaspreet Singh Mehron from Moga and Nimranjit Singh from Tarn Taran took her to a garage in Bhucho Mandi, where they strangled her. Her body was later dumped in a parked car at Adesh University. Police say she was targeted for posting “obscene content” despite repeated warnings from Amritpal. ‘No Emotion, No Love, No F*ck’: Influencer Kanchan Kumari Aka ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Left Cryptic Message in Her Last Instagram Post Before Death.

Amritpal recently threatened another influencer, Deepika Luthra from Amritsar, warning her to stop similar content or face consequences. Deepika has sought police protection. The incident has sparked fear among content creators across Punjab, with several halting online activity.

So far, two accused have been arrested, while efforts to apprehend the prime suspect continue.

